Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Oct 14, 2020: Vansh Catches Kabir, Doubts Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 14 episode starts as Vansh says that this is the secret he was talking about. He calls out for Kabir and says that he has understood that Kabir has many faces. Kabir says that Vansh is "the sun" of the crime world, and Kabir is just a "flickering diya". Kabir says that he knows the truth about Ragini’s murder. Vansh says that no one, including his wife Riddhima, knows the truth about Ragini’s murder so whatever Kabir knows is a misunderstanding. Just as Vansh points a gun at Kabir, Anupriya worries. Vansh says that Kabir can never know about Ragini and his truth. Read Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update

As Sejal comes to the VR mansion, Vansh asks her about who kidnapped her. Sejal says that Aaryan is the one who kidnapped her and tortured her. Aryan says that Sejal is lying. Sejal tells everyone that she is not lying as Aaryan tried to kill Sejal and said that he will kill Riddhima and Vansh too. Chanchal tells Vansh that this didn’t happen and asks Vansh to forgive Aaryan. Vansh slaps Aryan. Vansh tells everyone that the one who cheats Vansh has only one punishment, death. Just as Vansh shoots Aryan, everyone gets shocked and Chanchal’s dream ends.

Chanchal wakes up and prays for Aryan. Just as Aryan comes, Chanchal hugs him and tells him that she got a very bad dream. Aryan asks Chanchal if she saw Vansh killing him in the dream. Chanchal says yes but also mentions that Aaryan is more important than his jewellery. Aryan asks Chanchal to not worry and trust him as he is prepared for Vansh’s move. Aaryan shows Chanchal a gun and says that he doesn’t know what has Vansh prepared. Aaryan says that Vansh can point a gun at Aaryan like that inspector, and that’s why he has ensured his safety.

Riddhima comes to Vansh when he is playing basketball. She asks Vansh about where did he find Sejal and if he was the one who kidnapped her. Vansh says that he doesn’t need to give any answers to Riddhima. Riddhima says that she will not leave from her until she gets the answers and starts playing basketball with him. Just as Vansh’s hand touches her waist, Ishq Mein Marjawan plays in the background. Vansh asks Riddhima to answer him first. He asks her that if she knew about Sejal being kidnapped then how did she not know about Kabir. Vansh says that someone in this house is definitely a cheater and they will come to know everything when Sejal comes for dinner tonight. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

