'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For September 11, 2020: Riddhima Gets Shot

In the episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 11, 2020, Vansh asks Riddhima to get ready for a surprise. Riddhima thinks about running away before Vansh crosses his limits. Just as Riddhima reaches the exit door, Vansh stops her and shuts the door. Read further ahead:

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update Sept 11

Vansh asks Riddhima if she wants to go out without enjoying the evening with him. He says that she can go but first she has to spend the evening with him and have a good talk. Vansh promises to send Riddhima in a grand way. Riddhima cries and asks him to let her go. Vansh says after all Riddhima was the one who burnt his mother’s painting and promised him to never refuse to Vansh if he asks for anything.

Vansh says that Riddhima is looking gorgeous and asks her to get ready for the special evening. He takes her for the surprise and shows her the cake. Vansh says that they will start a new relation from today. He plays music and the two dance together. Kabir comes there to save Riddhima but gets shocked looking at them dancing together. Just as he aims at Vansh, someone else too aims from the window at Vansh. While Vansh and Riddhima are dancing together, Riddhima sees the gun and the person shoots.

Riddhima shouts Vansh and comes in front of the bullet in order to save Vansh. Riddhima gets shot and Kabir and Vansh get shocked. Just as Vansh picks Riddhima up, she faints. As Vansh takes Riddhima to the hospital, Kabir gets locked inside the house. Kabir breaks down and starts to cry as nothing is going according to the way he had planned.

Vansh gets Riddhima back from the hospital and gets her treated at home. The doctor says that they have removed the bullet and she should gain consciousness in 24 hours. Just as Vansh looks at Riddhima, Kabir says that he pities poor Riddhima as she is fighting with death but doesn’t even know who shot her. Kabir laughs and says that it was not in his plan to kill her, but he had to sacrifice her. Kabir thinks Riddhima doesn’t know that he tried to kill her, and says that he will play the game to defeat Vansh.

