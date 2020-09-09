'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Sept 8, 2020: Riddhima Has A Nightmare

In the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode that aired on September 2, 2020, Riddhima looks for the evidence. She said she has to find the proof against Aryan. She said that Vansh is the one who has killed Sunny and that she will find proof for Ragini’s murder. She added that she is sure everything will is connected to each other. Read ahead for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update

Just as Riddhima gets shocked on seeing the red-blooded bone, Vansh comes and stops her. He tells her that she has done a brilliant job and has dug out all his secrets. Vansh tells Riddhima that he thinks she should dig out further and that in fact, he will help her too. Vansh digs the grave and says that Ragini was lovely and she loved him a lot and maybe he loved her too.

But, Vansh says that she made a mistake that he never told anyone about. He says that she cheated on him, one those who cheat on him aren’t left alive as all of them have gotten buried. Riddhima gets scared and falls inside the grave. Vansh says that she has to give her life and pay a price for knowing Ragini’s truth. Just as Riddhima shouts “no”, her dream ends and she wakes up scared. On hearing her scream, dadi comes to her room and asks what happened.

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 sept 8 episode, Riddhima cries and says that this can’t be happening. She says that Vansh has killed Sunny and now he will kill her too. Riddhima says that her doubt was right, Vansh was acting in front of everyone. She calls out for Kabir and says that she wishes to tell him that she is near her death. As its still night, Riddhima opens the window and sits there. But, she gets scared as she thinks that Vansh can throw her down and kill her. Just when Riddhima is thinking about this, Vansh comes there and says that he wasn’t thinking of doing that. When Riddhima asks him about what he means by this, he says if he was in her place, he would have never stood near the window when the weather is this bad. Ishq Mein Marjawan title track plays in the background. Just as Riddhima tries to shut the window, Vansh helps her.

Vansh asks Riddhima about why she thinks so bad about him. Riddhima reveals that dadi has told her a lot of things, but Vansh says that it is not necessary that dadi knows the truth. Vansh says that dadi knows whatever he has told her. Vansh tells Riddhima that the news that reaches her can be false or a true story, who knows, but he can never forgive a cheater and goes. Riddhima then says she won’t let her promise break and will keep trying. She thinks that Vansh erased Sunny’s murder proof, and she has to find Ragini’s murder proof and give it to Kabir. Vansh tells her that she would be so scared that she will not get even sleep at night.

Anupriya tells Vansh that she is eager to know the secret as she deserves to know why dadi showers so much love on Riddhima. Anupriya says that dadi even told her about Ragini. Vansh says don’t worry, as he won’t let Riddhima find out the truth. Vansh says that all of Riddhima’s spying tricks will end tomorrow.

