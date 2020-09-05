'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 4, 2020: Ridhima Uncoves Ragini's Grave

In the September 4 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Sunny suggests Ridhima to meet him at midnight near the rose bed. He informs her of the place where Ragini is buried. Shocked Ridhima notices someone is looking at them. Will Vansh find out that Ridhima has uncovered Ragini’s grave?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update September 4, 2020

The episode begins with Sunny assuring Ridhima saying that someone trustworthy has sent him to help her. Sunny hides behind a tree so that no one suspects them. Ridhima wonders who has sent him and asks how can she trust him. Later, Sunny begins to click pictures with Ishani & others. Siya demands Vansh to not to go to work today. Meanwhile, Sunny and Ridhima stand near the drinks bar while Chanchal and Anupriya notice the two.

Sunny tells Ridhima about Ragini’s grave

While the two talks, everyone in the family keeps an eye on them wondering how Sunny and Ridhima became friends so fast. Sunny reveals the shocking truth about Ragini’s murder. Frantic Ridhima asks if he knows where her grave is. Sunny leaves a newspaper circling a few words which indicated her to him at midnight near the rose bed. Ridhima looks at him and he nods.

Dadi orders Vansh to click pictures with Ridhima

Meanwhile, Dadi orders everyone to gather for the engagement ceremony and click family photographs. When she notices there’s some tension going between Ridhima and Vansh. She orders Vansh to stand closer to Ridhima and click a photo. Calling them a beautiful couple, Dadi decides that she will frame their picture. On the other hand, Vansh puts his arms around Sunny’s shoulder and tells him that he knows Sunny is up to something. However, he is waiting to gather evidence. Sunny smiles.

Sunny meets Ridhima

In the night, Sunny meets Ridhima and tells her that they are standing on Ragini’s grave. Shocked Ridhima recalls Vansh’s obsession with guns and roses. She looks at the slab only to find Ragini’s name written on it. However, she hears some noise, Ridhima gets alerted but continue to talk. After a while, Ridhima hears the sound of a breaking branch. She goes on to check and finds footsteps that lead to the VR mansion but disappear at the entrance. She knows someone has heard them.

Does Vansh know?

When she returned home, Anupriya tells Ridhima that she knows about her whereabouts and warns her that Vansh shouldn’t get hurt. Ridhima wonders if Anupriya was near the rose bed. The next morning, Ridhima wakes up to see lots of roses near her. Along with it, there’s a card and box placed beneath it. The card says that red colour signifies both beauty and danger and she should stay away from danger. Ridhima is sure that Vansh knows about her meeting with Sunny. She wants to open the box but feels scared. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

