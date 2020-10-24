'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Oct 23: Aryan Plots Plan Against Riddhima

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 23 episode begins with Vansh and Riddhima's argument. The former asks Riddhima what she wants to know about his life and why there are so many doubts. After this, Riddhima sees the note and understands that there is definitely someone who wants to create a rift between Vansh and her. Riddhima wonders if it's Aryan behind this and also thinks about the person who had the gun in his hand in the footage. Now that she's lost Vansh's trust, she wants to fight for the truth on her own.

Anupriya and Aryan on the other hand fume over Riddhima and decide to kill her. The latter is on a full-fledged spree to find out the evidence that is against Vansh. However, they also know that Riddhima has begun her own mission to save Vansh, so they need to be careful and play some mind games with her.

Aryan tries to trap Riddhima in his plan. He calls her up and checks up on her. Aryan scares Riddhima by telling her that he saw a bad dream in which she passed away. Aryan's manipulative words trick her and she starts believing that Vansh is the one who wants to harm her.

Aryan is happy to know that she is falling for his trap and persuades her to tell him the truth. However, Riddhima tells him that she will do it all alone. Later, she spills the beans and tells Aryan that she saw the video footage related to Ragini's murder and asks him if he has seen it too. Aryan tells her that it's Vansh who has killed her and nobody else.

Aryan and Chanchal decide to kidnap Riddhima and send her somewhere far but Vansh takes the same car along, leaving Aryan-Chanchal stressed. They wonder what will happen if Vansh learns that Riddhima is hidden in the dickey. Soon, Riddhima coughs and Vansh realises that there's someone in his car. He opens the dickey and sees her unconscious. She recalls the hit on her head and suddenly gets out of the dickey.

An exasperated Vansh feels that she is spying on him. He starts walking off to an unknown destination, and Riddhima follows his footsteps. She sees him talking to a girl and realises that Ragini is alive. Riddhima wonders, "Ragini is alive, then what was the footage all about?".

