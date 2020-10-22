Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Sept 23: Vansh Saves Riddhima, Anupriya Fumes

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Sept 23 episode begins with Vansh's heroic gesture. While Riddhima walks down with a Diya, she gets saved by Vansh from falling. Later, Riddhima is baffled to know that Vansh is ambidextrous. Vansh reveals to her that he can work with both his hands. Soon, Riddhima wonders if he is Ragini's murderer.

Vansh realises that someone has plotted this against Riddhima, to kill her. They also see a series of nails on the carpet that is placed to hurt her. A worried Vansh picks her up and asks her to rest up. Soon, Riddhima's grandmother walks up to her and asks her about her health. But Vansh interrupts the duo and requests her grandmother to not worry about anything.

A worried Chanchal informs Anupriya about the ruckus. However, the latter is not scared and is confident that no one will know about their plan to kill Riddhima. Vansh on the other hand, tells Riddhima that an incident took place with him three years ago, and since then, he stopped using his left hand.

Riddhima forces him to reveal the truth, but Vansh requests her to trust him. The duo shares a warm moment together. A shattered Riddhima wonders who drafted this master plan to kill her. More so, she is also worried about her faith in Vansh. She hopes he's not Ragini's murderer.

When Chanchal confronts Ishani, the latter says Riddhima deserves to be hurt. Vansh loses his cool after he eavesdrops on the duo's conversation. He lashes out at Anupriya and urges her to not decide what's right and wrong for him. Anupriya pretends to be good but in vain.

Riddhima's grandmother once again comes to visit her in the room and tells her to rest up so that she can go to the temple tomorrow. She also gets a locket and card with her and asks Riddhima if it is Vansh's or Aryan's. Riddhima tells her that it's Vansh's and also informs her that she will return it to him. Aryan and Chanchal get startled after Vansh calls Riddhima his wife. The duo wonders if Riddhima will now become the owner of the house. They decide to plot another trap to keep her away from Vansh.

