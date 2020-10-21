'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update October 20, 2020: Riddhima And Vansh Enjoy Garba

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 20 episode starts as Aryan says that he will help his mother. He picks up the toolbox but, doesn’t see the memory card. Just as the nails fall down, Chanchal picks up the nails and Aryan asks her to be careful. Just as Chanchal starts to pin the nails, the memory card goes inside with nails. Read Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Dadi does aarti and says it’s Riddhima’s first Navratri in this house. Dadi tells Riddhima that she reminded her of Uma (Vansh’s mother) by wearing her lehenga. Riddhima tells dadi that Vansh gave her this lehenga, and she is in fact waiting for him to do to aarti. Just as Anupriya, Ishani, and Aaryan tell Riddhima that Vansh won’t come, Riddhima says that she knows that Vansh will definitely come this time. Vansh comes for the garba and Riddhima smiles. Vansh thinks that only Riddhima can make his mother’s clothes look beautiful and today she will answer all of his questions. Just as Vansh and Riddhima look at each other, Dil Ye Tere Bina plays in the background as they go and do the aarti. Anupriya says that it’s time for their plan.

Riddhima dances on Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje and Vansh smile seeing her dance. Riddhima finishes the dance and holds Vansh’s hand. Ishq Mein Marjawan plays in the background. Anupriya says that she doesn’t know when will dadi send Riddhima back to her room and that they have to send Riddhima back somehow. Chanchal takes the diya lid out and starts a fan in front of the diya. Riddhima and Vansh successfully save the diya and dadi tells them that they have saved the akhand jyot. Dadi asks Riddhima to take the diya upstairs.

Chanchal says that she knows Riddhima will not let the diya blow off. Anupriya says that it is good Riddhima didn’t wear the slippers. While going upstairs, Riddhima steps on the nails and gets hurt. Riddhima screams and Vansh gets shocked. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

