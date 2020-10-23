'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Oct 22: Riddhima Watches Vansh's Video On Laptop

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 22 episode begins with Vansh and Riddhima's emotional conversation. While the former is busy hunting for the file, the latter consoles him and tells him that the blame on him will soon vanish. More so, Vansh pampers Riddhima's wound and also gives her an injection for safety.

Later, Riddhima finally inserts the memory card and plays the footage on the laptop to see what the real matter is. After this, Riddhima sees Ragini pleading Vansh in the clip. However, she does not want to believe it. In the latter part of the video, Vansh is seen holding a gun in his hand, which leaves Riddhima shocked.

Soon, Vansh walks into the room and tells her that his meeting got cancelled. He also sees the laptop on the table and asks Riddhima about it. She tells him that she wasn't feeling sleepy and hence she thought of switching it on, but in vain. A puzzled Riddhima wonders who the mastermind is behind all this. She is sure that someone is trying to trap him. Moreover, she also looks back at all the times when Vansh cared for her family. However, the thought of him having a gun in his hand has left her surprised.

Riddhima decides to get to any lengths to find out the truth about him and Ragini. She has the utmost faith in the auspicious day of Dusshera. She tells herself that the truth will win and the evil will lose. Aryan, who is petrified by the ruckus in the house, tries to once again harm Riddhima. Just in time, Chanchal comes in between and stops him.

She then warns him to not repeat the mistake again. A guilty Aryan reminisces how he captured Vansh's video and is scared that Riddhima will soon learn the truth behind his motives. Soon, Kabir calls up Riddhima and asks her if she got the proofs against Vansh, to which, she denies and requests him to give her some time. However, Kabir realises that she is lying and informs Anupriya that she has changed her intentions.

