Ishq Subhan Allah Star Adnan Khan Gets A 'mini-gym' On The Set, Reveals His Fitness Regime

Ishq Subhan Allah, Zee TV's popular fiction television show, has been grabbing the audience's love and attention with its unique plot and constant twists and turns in its storyline. The show's current plot is filled with high drama and twists. Alongside Ishq Subhan Allah's twisted daily soap story, the lead actor Adnan Khan has also caught the attention of many fans for his attractive looks and skills. Another reason seems to be his ‘mini-gym on the set'.

Adnan Khan talks about physical fitness and gym regime

In a recent interview with an entertainment daily, Adnan Khan revealed that the secret behind his skilled body and fitness regime is his mini-gym on the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah. Revealing his secret, Adnan Khan added that as a daily soap actor, it gets difficult for him to spare time for the gym and fitness regime. To avoid this neglection towards exercise, the actor has refurbished his on-set room into a mini gym and filled it up with gym essentials and equipment.

He further adds that the mini-gym can not be a comprehensive training regime but Adnan still manages to cover up the lost time at the gym by practising his usual pull-ups and cardio exercises. Adnan Khan has installed a metal rod for pull-ups and ab raises.

Adnan Khan reveals his dieting secret

Talking about his diet, Adnan Khan added that he sometimes goes overboard on calorie consumption with the kind of food he consumes. Hence to avoid this, Adnan made a major change in his life and started following intermittent fasting. Adnan Khan reveals that he only consumes food between 2 pm to 10 pm and the rest of the 16 hours he follows the fasting process. He also believes that all these efforts might bring him fruitful results.

Promo Image Credits - Adnan Khan Instagram

