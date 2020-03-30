BIG: Salman Khan To Help 25k Daily Wage Workers In Lockdown By Depositing Cash In Accounts

The ever-bustling entertainment industry has been forced to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ones to be most affected have been the daily wage workers, who are struggling to make ends meet with, more so with the lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the film industry recently came together to announce a platform to support such workers, Salman Khan has personally taken up the cause and will support 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry.

The actor will be extending support to them, via his charity and will transfer the funds directly into their accounts.

Employees registered with the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) will benefit, said the association’s president B N Tiwari.

"Salman's Being Human Foundation has come forward to help daily wage workers. They called us three days ago. We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by PTI. “Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly," he added. Tiwari continued, "The remaining 4,75,000 workers can survive for about a month. We already have huge ration packets for all the workers but unfortunately due to lockdown they are not able to come here to collect it. We are thinking of ways how to reach out to them."

Industry supports

Earlier, the film industry had joined hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Art of Living Foundation for a platform to urge people to donate for the welfare of the daily wage workers. Numerous film stars like Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra and others had pledged their support while urging their fans to follow suit.

Let’s take care of the daily wage earners. Film fraternity has come together to help wholeheartedly. I pledge to contribute & support this initiative. Request you all to support the daily wage earners. https://t.co/0xWJ03dmw8 #iStandWithHumanity#MahaveerJain#ArtOfLiving #BMC pic.twitter.com/gYNANdbAL9 — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) March 25, 2020

