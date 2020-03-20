'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update March 19, 2020: Zara To Meet Someone New?

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah started with Kabir thinking about what Ruksaar told him. He recalls what Ruksaar told him about his feelings for Zara. Zeenat, on the other hand, reminds Ruksaar to worry about her and Kabir’s marriage instead of Zara. She reminds Zara that one month has already passed by, which means Kabir must be ready to divorce her.

Zara hopes Kabir does not remember this. Irfan and Zara are in the car when he tells Salma that Kabir and Zara are fighting unnecessarily. Irfan says that Kabir has already loved his daughter Zara first and it is impossible for him to fall in love again. Salma tells him that he cannot force Zara not to fall in love with Kabir.

Irfan reminds Salma that she had forced their daughter Zara to get married to Kabir. Imran then calls Irfan and asks him to meet. Jalali comes to Zara and reminds her that she has only 18 days left to become his. He offers her 18 crores to become his and Zara rejects it. She tells him that she will only follow Kabir’s path and take him down easily.

In the sharia board, Ruksaar and Kabir try to pull each down. Ruksaar claims that Zara and Kabir have been fooling everyone. Kabir says Ruksaar is delaying the time so everyone else forgets about our divorce. He shows a clip of Ruksaar screaming at Zara and putting false accusations on her.

Ruksaar, on the other hand, shows a picture of Zara and Kabir sitting close on a bike. She blames Zara for taking her husband away. Kabir tells everyone that Ruksaar has been lying. Kabir then announces that he is going to give Ruksaar a second divorce. Jalali then speaks up and says that Zara should be married and sent away within 18 days or else nobody will accept her in our society. Kabir promises to stand by his words. Zara is in the room helping Alisha with her studies.

When Kabir comes in there, he tells Zara that she has to get married and start a new life. Zara leaves to get the kids and sits in the rickshaw with Firdous. She tries to comfort Firdous who cries and does not want to go home. While they are in the rickshaw, a boy on a motorcycle comes and blocks their way. Zara asks him to let them go but he approaches them.

