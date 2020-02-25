'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update February 24: Zara Picks Up A Dagger To Kill Jalali

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts with the fake Kabir sitting inside a car with Zara. Unknown about the truth of the real Kabir, Zara tells the fake one that they were successful in fooling Jalali by pretending to be a couple. Meanwhile, the fake Kabir thinks about the consequences poor Zara will be facing soon.

Babu comes there to stop them but Zara thinks he is a ghost. Kabir suggests Zara run away from there. The two start running when the real Kabir finds them and calls out for Zara. Zara does not hear him and starts running behind the fake Kabir. When he starts running too fast, Zara asks him to hold her hand but he jumps away.

Zara then realizes that this Kabir is not the real one and screams for help. The fake Kabir then pulls Zara inside the ghosts' den and locks the door. The real Kabir reaches outside the ghosts’ den but Shahbaz and Jalali stop him. Kabir warns Jalali and asks him not to harm Zara.

Jalali laughs at this and tells Kabir that he is the lion in his village and that he can do anything he wants to. Shahbaz says that Zara is a servant and that she separated the two, adding that he would not spare her. Jalali then asks Asim to kill Zara, but she starts to scream and reminds him that she is his sister. Jalali then remembers Zara, a child he used to torture years ago.

Jalali then orders Kabir to kill Zara to get the position of the head priest. Zara also insists Kabir kill her so he could get the position and fix things. Kabir holds the gun and points in towards Jalali's instead. He takes Jalali’s hair in his hand and warns him to cut his hair which will be his end.

Kabir then asks Jalali to put all his ghosts inside a jar, Jalali does as he is asked and asks Kabir to spare him. Zara comes out of the den, she picks up a dagger and is about to kill Jalali when she is stopped by her brother Asim. He tells Zara that Jalali is his god and father and if she kills him he will kill himself. This shocks Zara and she stops.

