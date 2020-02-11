Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update February 10, 2020: Zara Runs Away From Lucknow

The February 10 episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts with a flashback in which Zara is seen being tortured by Jalali. Jalali tells Zara that all women are filthy and create problems in the world. He also adds that since Zara is a woman he will kill her. He starts hitting her and asks her to repeat after him that all women are filthy.

Zara is horrified at this and she keeps repeating after him. Later she asks about her parents to which Jalali replies that he has already killed them. When Jalali comes to meet Kabir, Ruksaar is happy that Kabir will finally love her back. Meanwhile, when Zara sees Jalali she runs away and hides in the kid's room. She starts shivering when the kids ask her what's wrong.

Kabir tries to escape from Jalali but Jalali forces Kabir to sit with him. When Ruksaar tries to question Jalali about her divorce with Kabir, he says he knows what will happen in the future. Zeenat will be thrown out of the house and the other members of the house will be in bad condition. Kabir then tells Jalali that God will forgive him if he prays and leaves from there.

Kabir comes to the kid's room but doesn’t find them there. He finds a letter written by Zara, it reads that she is taking the kids away to where they are safe. This shocks Kabir and he goes to find her. Zara sits in the car with the kids and a man tells Kabir that he saw her going to Kanpur.

After Zara’s car breaks down, Kabir spots them at a distance and runs towards their car. Zara then asks the driver to drive away but he stops as the car breaks down. Kabir finally reaches them and asks Zara what the issue is. Zara then tells Kabir that Jalali had destroyed her childhood. Kabir is shocked to hear this.

