'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update | February 21,2020: Fake Kabir Takes Zara Away

In February 21st episode, Zara warns Jalali that if Jalali tries to hurt them, their men will come and attack Jalali. Asim is about to attack her but Jalali says don’t you realize how many possible ways I can punish you?

Jalali makes the kidnapped woman eat opium. After eating, she gets dizzy and faints right there. Zara then wishes she could save her. The opium that Jalali gives the women is fake, says Zara. Jalali says she will feel so dizzy that she will soon die. Kabir laughs at him and says if this woman dies then it's all wrong. "You said that you will burn her in fire and now you want to kill her with opium? Kabir says.

Jalali responds saying, the woman will herself wake up and walk on the fire. Jalali tries to wake the woman up. Zara asks him if she could help him out but Jalali thinks they are challenging his powers. Zara tells him that they need to take her to a safe place to save her. Shahbaz then says if she does not wake up, he will kill both of them and Zara agrees to that.

Zara and Kabir take the woman to the guest house and tries several remedies. Kabir starts praying for her and the woman in a few minutes wakes up. Shahbaz insults Jalali saying that he wanted to know how they could wake her up and wanted to know Zara and Kabir’s remedy. He asked him why didn’t he use his ghosts now?

Jalali replies saying they have protection from his ghosts. He says he could kill them but he wants to play and finish it with his victory. He says he wants to know who are these people and why they are here.

In scene 2, Zara remembers Asim’s words and starts crying but Kabir comes there and says that they are noticing their every act. He then gets closer to her and romances with her. While romancing, he tells her in her ear that there is a camera that is watching them and so they need to act like a couple. From the camera, it will be Jalali who is watching them.

Zara puts on music and starts dancing with him. Shahbaz says do we have to see this but Jalali says they have put on music so that we don’t hear them out but they don’t know who I am(Jalali). Kabir again whispers to Zara saying he knows that she was crying for her brother but she has to be brave and have a smile. Zara is about to breakdown but Kabir pulls her closer. Zara says she will take him away and fight against Jalali.

The next morning, while Zara gets ready, she hears a cat. She gets scared but Kabir asks her not to open the door. Kabir goes out to get some food for them. Zara keeps trying to ignore the cat sound. Kabir comes out soon and tells Zara that they need to believe as ghosts are attacking them. Kabir and Zara meet babu Janab and tells him that they need to find sharia board members. Babu asks them not to worry and said he would find them. Babu gets to know that a fake Kabir is taking Zara away. Real Kabir sees fake Kabir take Zara in a car.

