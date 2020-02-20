Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update February 19,2020: Zara Is About To Enter The Ghosts' Cave

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah started with Kabir doubting on Janab to be a ghost. He further tells Janab that he can’t do anything to them. Janab assures Kabir that he is human and they shake hands. Later, Kabir even checks his tongue and is satisfied about his claim.

Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update February 10, 2020: Zara Runs Away From Lucknow

Ishq Subhan Allah written update February 19, 2020

Kabir asks Janab what made him do whatever he has been doing. Janab explains the reason. He also tells Kabir and Zara to leave from there to which Kabir replies that they won’t leave till he wins. This scares Zara.

Also Read: 'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update February 18: Shahbaz Is Suspicious About New Guests

Zara walks on the streets of the village and gets nostalgic about her childhood. She remembers how she used to play with her brother Asim and she cries because everything reminds her of him. She remembers how she wanted him to leave with her but he decided to stay back with Jalali.

Zara is so lost in her own thoughts that she climbs up a tree and sits there. Suddenly she hears some voice calling her. She looks around to find nobody. She loses balance and falls off the tree but Kabir helps her. He protects her from falling and helps her get back on her feet.

Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update January 29, 2020: Kabir Prays For Zara's Recovery

Meanwhile, a man asks a woman to pack opium in the packets. He further goes on saying that Jalali did not leave his sister and his mother and even says that women are the destruction of this world. Zara and Kabir go and search for Kamran to get the papers signed. Kabir tells her that he will keep Jalali distracted while she will go and look for Kamran.

Zara and Kabir are outside Zara’s childhood house and she recalls her mother’s death. She screams and cries and this scares Kabir. He asks her what happened to which Zara says that Jalali had killed her parents and she cannot forget that. Suddenly a wind blows and Zara loses control. Kabir holds her and asks her control herself from entering the ghosts’ cave.

Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update January 30, 2020: Kabir Nearly Kills Shahbaz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.