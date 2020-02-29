'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Updates February 28, 2020: Asim Gets Arrested

February 28, 2020's episode, begins with Zara asking Asim what is going on. Shahbaz comes in and reveals that it is his birthday gift for them. He then proudly says that he has another gift and brings in Jalali. Jalali arrives at the scene and slyly smiles at Asim.

Kabir says that Asim is a minor and that Shahbaz cannot do this. However, Shahbaz just laughs and says that they do not follow rules here. Zara reveals that Jalali wants to send Asim to prison on his behalf. Kabir says that Asim will not pay for Jalali's crimes.

Zara then tells the inspector that Jalali is a monster who killed her parents when she was just seven-years-old. The inspector tells her that he has no proof against Jalali, so he cannot arrest him. However, they do have proof against Asim. Asim then reveals that he was selling opium and he did beat those people up, so he was ready to go with the police willingly. Zara begs him to not go, but Asim tells her that she is a pain and asks her to shut up.

Asim then takes the cake that Shahbaz brought in and forces Zara to eat it. Kabir gets angry at Asim's behaviour, but the inspector stops him from hitting Asim. Asim asks Zara to remember this day, then he goes to Jalali and kisses his hand. Asim tells Kabir that if he sees him again, he will not spare him. The inspector arrests Asim, and Zara starts weeping.

Jalali then calls the Sharia board and asks them to set up a vote for the next head priest. Shahbaz confidently states that Jalali will be the next head. However, Zara says that the board will never vote for Jalali as they are god-fearing people. She says that everyone will vote for Kabir and asks for a secret ballot so that Jalali cannot blackmail anyone.

But Jalali says that there is no need for a secret ballot, as he himself is voting for Kabir. This surprises everyone in the room and eventually everyone votes for Kabir, making him the new head priest. Shahbaz is disappointed with this outcome and tells Ruksaar that Jalali ruined his plans. However, Jalali asks him to wait patiently and watch the game. Jalali then tells the others about his new plan to get rid of Kabir.

