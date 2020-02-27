'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update February 26, 2020: Zara Is Falling For Kabir

The latest episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts with Zara buying flowers for Kabir. She assumes that Kabir will give it back to her but he doesn’t. In fact, Kabir says the kids will like the flowers and will be happy to see it. Zara asks Kabir if they could visit the dargah and he agrees to it.

Zara enters the dargah and starts praying for her brother. Meanwhile, a priest comes to her and offers to pray on her behalf. The priest blesses Zara and also tells her that the events of the day will be held in her favour. Zara tells the priest that she wants to share her feelings but she has no guts to do so.

A thought crosses her mind that she won’t ever be able to win Kabir’s heart and that’s when the priest asks her to try. Zara comes back to Kabir and tells him that she spoke to the priest about him. A man comes near them and asks for charity when Kabir says he has forgotten his wallet.

Zara gives the man some money and he leaves. Kabir then sees the note Zara had given him. He asks the meaning of ‘Z loves K’ written on the note and also asks her if she gave it to him deliberately. Looking at Zara’s tensed face he laughs at her and tells her that he was joking.

Ruksaar gets Zeenat ready and compliments her too. Zeenat tells her how loving her husband is. Ruksaar, on the other hand, looks sad and tells Zeenat that her husband has left her. Zeenat tells her not to worry and that is when her husband Kashan walks in with a modern girl.

Kashan introduces the girl as a businesswoman from Dubai, Saima. He tells Zeenat that she is the daughter of an industrialist and a famous fashion designer. The woman gifts clothes to the members of the family.

Zeenat dreams about her husband getting close to another woman. Kabir and Zara then come back home and the kids are happy to see them. He gives them flowers and gifts. The kids tell them how much they missed Zara and him. Kabir reminds them that he won’t go anywhere now.

Kabir and Zara visit Shahbaz and he warns the two, saying that it was a mistake to send Jalali to jail. The two say they have not done anything wrong. Kabir even tells Shahbaz that he can crush him easily. Kabir tells him that the truth will come out soon. Shahbaz reminds him that he is his father, to which Kabir says he has a connection with Shahbaz.

