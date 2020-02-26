'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update February 25: Zara Brings Her Brother Asim Home

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah started with Asim about to explore the bomb when Kabir runs towards him and diffuses the bomb. Zara cries and hugs her brother Asim but he just stands there, still. The police arrive there and start investigating the place thoroughly.

Zeenat is in the house and thinks about the harsh words Jalali said about throwing her out of the house. Ruksaar comes in and tells her that Jalali was right. She takes off her dupatta and tells Zeenat that she will give her a makeover.

Ruksaar disagrees and tells Zeenat that she does not need to change for anybody. The inspector arrests Jalali and his people. Zara then tells Asim about how Jalali has brainwashed him and killed their parents. Zara then requests the police not to arrest her brother. They give her a chance and ask her to take Asim home. Asim keeps repeating that Jalali is his prophet and that he will always follow his prophet.

Zara tells Asim that Jalali has hypnotized him and she takes him from there. Kabir buries Jalali’s ghost jar in the mud as Asim watches him. Kabir then tells Shahbaz that he had every chance of paying back for his mistakes but he chose the wrong path which is now taking him behind the bars.

Meanwhile, Irfan and Imran get into an argument regarding the head position in their community. Just when their conversation gets heated Azra and Salma arrive there. Azra asks Imran if he wasn’t in Delhi, where had he gone? In the car, Asim turns on the music and starts dancing.

Zara then warns Asim to turn down the music because Kabir doesn’t like it. Asim then asks Zara why is she taking her husband’s side. To this Zara replies that Kabir is not her husband. Asim then starts misbehaving again when his head starts spinning. Zara apologizes to Kabir to which he tells her that it’s not her mistake. Kabir calls Zara his friend and this makes Zara blush. She buys a bouquet of flowers for Kabir and expects Kabir to give her one in return.

