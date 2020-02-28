'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update | February 27, 2020: Zara Plans Nasir’s Birthday

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah started with Saima meeting Kabir. She praises him and tells him that she has heard about him a lot. She tells him that he is famous amongst the youth even without having an account on social media. Saima tells him how proud she is for he has kept their culture alive while adapting to the modern lifestyle.

Zara enters the room and Saima tells her that she has heard a lot about her too. When Saima leaves, Zara asks Kabir about her. Kabir tells her it might be their new drama. Meanwhile, Zeenat asks Kashan if Saima will be living with them. Kashan tells her that Saima will be staying in a hotel and not in their house. Zeenat then asks Kashan if he will be staying with her in the hotel. This irritates Kashan and he asks Saima to shut up.

Zara asks the doctor if she can stay with her brother Asim since she has found him after so long. The doctor tells Zara it is important for his treatment. Kabir tells that the doctor is right and that Asim needs to give up on his habit. Kabir tells Zara that Asim needs uninterrupted treatment if they want to celebrate Asim’s birthday.

Kabir’s suggestion makes Zara and she is about to hug him but hesitates. She silently wishes that things don’t go wrong from now. Shahbaz eavesdrops their conversation and says that the harm is already done because when Asim comes here tomorrow, a storm will come along with him.

The Qazi decorates the house when Azra comes there. The Qazi tells Azra that he is happy his Dastaarbani is done and Kabir will become the Qazi. Azra thinks about how Kabir never let Imran become the Qazi and this will be a huge disadvantage for him. Kabir and Zara almost have a moment when Zeenat comes there and asks what’s the matter. Kabir speaks to her in a rude way, she leaves.

On the other hand, Firdous won a debate competition at school and everyone is proud of her. They congratulate her when Kabir tells everyone how proud he was when they called him her father. All of them then get busy in the preparation for celebrating Asim’s birthday.

Zeenat tells Ruksaar that she has a few days to save her marriage. She tells Ruksaar that Zara is already spelling her cast on Kabir and that she will soon be asked to leave her home. Everyone is waiting for Nasir when someone calls for Zara. Nasir announces "happy birthday to me" when a policeman walks in with him, shocking everyone.

