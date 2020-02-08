Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update February 7, 2020 | Irfan Buried Alive?

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts as Samir tells Irfan that he lost his love because of him, and that he is going to bury him today in order to get his revenge. Samir throws Irfan in the grave and smirks. Read ahead to know more:

Ishq Subhan Allah written updates, February 7, 2020

Kashan is searching for Samir. He comes to the graveyard and sees everything. Later, he beats all the goons who kidnapped Irfan. Salma and Zara pray for Irfan. Samir asks Irfan to make a wish for one last time. Irfan begs Samir to leave him. Irfan starts praying in the grave. Kabir drives and come to the graveyard in search of Irfan. Samir’s goons start burying Irfan.

Kabir sees Kashan lying in a pool of blood. Kashan tells them to save Irfan on time, otherwise, they will bury him alive. As Samir waits for Irfan to die of suffocation, Kabir comes to the spot and sees Irfan’s cap near it. He brings a spear and starts digging it. Kashan says that he had to save Irfan, and starts helping Kabir. Samir and goons ran away from there. Kabir digs an unconscious Irfan out of the grave.

Zara hugs Irfan and asks him if he is fine. Salma thanks Kabir. Kabir looks at Kashan and asks if they should go to the hospital. Shahbaz says that he will take him to the hospital. Irfan thanks Kashan for saving his life. Zeenat and Shahbaz take Kashan to the hospital. Irfan tells everybody that Samir tried to bury him alive but Kabir came on time. Kabir says that Samir had crossed all limits and he will kill him, but Zara stops him. Irfan tells Kabir that there is no need to do any such thing. He explains that Salamat will take revenge on him if he did something to Samir, and asked him to not give him importance, as he has to work for the nation. Ayesha says Irfan is right, and Samir is dangerous. Salma even says that he could do anything. Zara asks Kabir to leave it to God.

