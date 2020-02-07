Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update February 6, 2020: Kabir Comes To Zara's Rescue

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts with Shahbaz and his people accusing Zara of fraud. The keep on ranting that Zara's a thief and she had taken Rs 5 crores from the community fund. Kabir tries to defend her. Shahbaz then tells Kabir that the head position is the most important position in the community and Irfan hid his daughter’s crime which is why he is in a difficult situation today. And now that he know Zara Siddiqui’s truth he will not let him keep that position.

Ishq Subhan Allah written updates, February 6, 2020

When the people start accusing Zara, Salma asks them to stop it and says that they knew how Zara always worked for people and helped others. She further adds that it is wrong to put accuse someone without having any proof. But the people do not listen to her and keep shouting that Zara is a thief. This makes Kabir angry and he asks the people to shout as loudly as possible in an attempt to shame them.

After the people leave, Irfan then tells Kabir that he acted like a sensible person. Azra then tells Irfan that he would have been able to handle them better than Kabir. To this, Irfan says he would not be able to fight with them without any power. Kabir then suggests Irfan remain in his position as the head to which Irfan replies that Shahbaz won’t let him stay in that position.

Just then, Ruksaar walks in the room and asks Irfan if he is resigning from his position. Kabir asks her to leave the room and tells her that she has nothing to do with this. This makes Ruksaar angry and she asks Kabir to come with her and even reminds him that she is his wife.

Ruksaar takes Kabir to their room and tells him that he married her and divorced her but never gave her the privilege to be his wife. She says this in front of everyone and all of them agree to it. Ruksaar then goes on and tells Kabir that she has 60 days and she will make Kabir fall for her.

