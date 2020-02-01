Ishq Subhan Allah Written Updates January 31, 2020: Kabir Has A Message For Shahbaz

The January 31st episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts with Kabir going to the graveyard and praying for Zara. Irfan asks him what is he doing there. Kabir replies that he has come to meet Zara. Irfan tells Kabir that he cannot be miffed with God if he is here to pray for the soul of his lost love Zara.

Kabir gets emotional and decides to leave from there. Shahbaz returns home with a bandaged hand. Zeenat asks him how did he get injured in the presence of Kabir. Shahbaz replies that he slipped accidentally, to which Kabir says that he should be more careful.

Ishq Subhan Allah written update January 31, 2020

Shahbaz asks the guards to protect him at all costs and not leave his side. Zara and Azra start talking to the kids. Zara tells Firdous that she will be angry with Kabir. Shahbaz asks his guards to guard him outside the door. Shahbaz soon falls asleep but then Kabir enters his room through a secret passage.

Kabir goes on to write a message on Shahbaaz's bandage, which wakes him up. A frightened Shahbaaz starts shouting at the guards and asks them to be more careful. It is revealed that Kabir has written, 'I Killed Zara' on Shahbaaz's bandage.

Shahbaz threatens Irfan to defame him

Zeenat comes to the room and tries to clean the words. Kabir taunts her by saying that she cannot erase the truth so easily like that. After the doctor arrives, he informs them that the plaster cannot be changed which gives more pleasure to Kabir. Kabir then visits Irfan's house and gives toys to his kids. However, Kabir does not let the kids go out to play which results in them getting miffed with him.



Kabir tries to explain to them that he is doing this for their own safety but they refuse to understand. Later, Shahbaz threatens Irfan saying that he will defame him and jeopardize his position as the head priest if he goes against him in court. However, Irfan tells him that he is not scared of him.

