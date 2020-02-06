Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update February 5, 2020: Kabir Threatens To Divorce Ruksaar

The episode of Ishq Subhanallah starts with a dog trying to attack the kids. Kabir tries to scare the dog from outside and asks Zara to open the window. Zara tries to scare the dog but fails at it. Kabir distracts the dog and Zara opens the window. Kabir then opens the other door and brings the kids and Zara out. He sends the kids to school and takes the dog away. This makes Zeenat and Ruksaar angry.

Also Read: 'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update February 3, 2020: Kabir Prays For Zara

Ishq Subhan Allah written update February 5, 2020

Shahbaz then tells Ruksaar and Zeenat that their plan has been destroyed. Ruksaar then tells others that she will shift to Kabir’s room because he is her husband. Kabir takes the dog to the vet and the vet tells him that its is a dangerous dog. Zara tells the kids not to be scared and be brave like Kabir.

Firdous then tells Zara that Kabir saved her life too. This makes Zara hug Firdous and she smiles and hugs her back. Zara thinks of how she owes Kabir her heart and now even her life. Kabir finds out about the man who owns the dog and asks him who sent it.

Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah Written Updates January 31, 2020: Kabir Has A Message For Shahbaz

Ruksaar prepares to shift to Kabir’s room when Kabir enters the room and starts shouting at Ruksaar. He asks her how dare she let the dog attack the kids and Zara. He puts her down and tells her that whatever she has done is wrong. Ruksaar tries to defend herself and tells Kabir that she has not done anything.

Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update January 30, 2020: Kabir Nearly Kills Shahbaz

Kabir then brings the man who owns the dog and the man reveals that Ruksaar had sent him. This makes Kabir angry and he decides to divorce Ruksaar. He asks Zara to record everything he says and tells Ruksaar that he will divorce her in 60 days. This scares Ruksaar and she gets worried. Kabir tells Ruksaar that he had married her because of the kids.

Kabir even tells Zeenat that he will go to court with this issue which shocks her. She starts crying. Ruksaar tells her that she won’t let Kabir divorce her and even Shahbaz agrees to this. Shahbaz then decides to fight with Kabir.

Kabir and Zara get into a conversation when he tells Zara that Ruksaar has destroyed his life. Towards the end of the episode, a few people come in screaming and start calling Zara a thief. Everyone is shocked.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update Latest Episode: Preeta Is Suspicious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.