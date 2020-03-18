Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update March 17, 2020: Kabir Finds Out Who Tried To Kill Zara

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts with Zara learning how to ride a bike. Kabir is asking her to be careful when he gets a call. Ruksaar locks Alisha in the room and calls up Kabir. She tells him that Alisha is locked in the room and Zaid has locked her up. She tells Kabir that she has not been able to open the door and asks him to come back home.

Kabir asks Ruksaar if this is her new plan, he tells her he is coming there. Alisha cries inside the room when Salma hears Ruksaar telling the good that when Kabir will come home to save Alisha, he can go ahead and crush Zara under the truck. Salma goes to Alisha’s room and opens the door. She then calls up Kabir and tells him that Alisha is fine.

She asks him not to leave Zara alone because her life is in danger. Kabir runs back to Zara and sees a truck approaching her. He remembers how his Zara was brutally murdered. Kabir asks Zara to look at the truck approaching her. Zara gets scared and drives even faster. Kabir jumps towards her and pulls her away before the truck hits her bike.

The duo falls on the road and Kabir asks Zara if she is fine. Kabir and Zara are in the car when Zara thanks her star for Kabir, who saved her life. She apologises to Kabir for putting his life in danger. She suggests Kabir on taking him to the hospital but Kabir tells her he is fine. Zara then sternly tells him that she is taking him to the hospital. Meanwhile, she cleans Kabir wound as the driver hands the first-aid box to her.

Salma meets Zara and blesses her. Zara asks Kabir what is worrying him so much. He ignores her and leaves. Kabir comes back to his room and thanks god that nothing happened to Zara. He thinks about the way he should tell Zara what is going on in his mind. Jalali twists Ruksaar’s arm when he gets to know she tried to kill Zara. Shahbaz asks him what is worse than death? Jalali tells them that he wants to torture Zara instead of killing her easily.

Zara goes to Kabir’s room to give him his medicines. She asks him if he has any feelings for her. Kabir asks her to keep him out of this filth. Zara says that he won’t be able to hide this for too long because she can see that he cares for her. The duo gets into an argument again when Salma walks in and asks them to stop fighting. She tells them that the two are surrounded by enemies and instead of fighting them separately, they should fight their enemies as one. Salma then tells Kabir that Ruksaar had planned to kill Zara, leaving Kabir shocked.

