'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update March 11, 2020: Zara Gets A New Marriage Proposal

Firdous and Zaid come to the dargah and ask a man to give them the sheets for praying. The man gives them the praying sheets and also gives them flowers as a gift. The kids start praying when Kabir and Zara come in search of them. Firdous prays for Kabir to falls in love with Zara, and this shocks the duo when they hear it.

Zaid prays that he wants the Kabir and Zara to be living together and also wants them to marry each other. Firdous says that Zara is such a kind-hearted girl and which is why Kabir should even think once before marrying her. The kids pray and tell God that they’ll bring him gifts if their wish is fulfilled.

They turn around and see Kabir and Zara standing, they run towards them and hug them. Kabir is engrossed in his thoughts in the kitchen and is seen cooking when Zara walks in. He thinks about the time he spoke to her in a rude way and apologises to Zara. She forgives him and also tells him that he loses his mind at the time but also apologises later and that it is fine.

Kabir asks Zara how does she know him so well? Zara replies that she knows him but he does not know her. Kabir asks her why did she say yes for the wedding? Zara replies that she said yes because she knows Kabir would not be able to find a guy like him for her to get married to. Kabir promises her that he will find her a better guy than him, within a month.

Zara then tells Kabir that her life is about to change in a month and she has a lot to do before she gets married. Kabir asks her if he can help with fulfilling any of her wishes. She tells him that she wants to go for a bike ride, but does not know how to ride one. She also tells him that she wants someone to take her shopping.

Kabir tells her that he won’t be able to bring a bike for her and she laughs at it, telling him it is okay. She later brings a toy bike to him and shows it to Kabir. Kabir promises to make her learn how to ride a bike. Kabir then brings her a video game and tells her that if she wins the game, he will get her a bike.

Kashan is in the room with his wife Zeenat. Zeenat tells him that she likes the fragrance of his new perfume. He tells her Saima gave it to him and this makes Zeenat angry, and she is about to throw the perfume away. She warns Kashan and tells him that she won’t remain silent and will destroy him by leaving the house. Kabir and Zara are in the room and are playing a video game. Kabir teases Zara and tells her that she is not able to compete with him. Kabir gets a call and tells Zara that she has got a marriage proposal.

