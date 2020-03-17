'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update | March 16: Kabir And Zara Argue

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts with Kabir confronting Zara and asking her to stop her drama. Zara tells him that he should not find any more proposals for her to get married. Kabir tells her that she had promised him to get married to which Zara sternly replies to Kabir that even her parents could not force her to get married to anyone.

Kabir tells Zara that she is destroying her life by not getting married and which is why he will get her married to a suitable boy. Zara reminds Kabir that God has given her every right to say no to a boy. She calls Kabir selfish and disappointingly leaves from there. Shahbaz tells Jalali that Zara has rejected the proposal of many boys which means she does not want to get married. He also adds that if Kabir is not able to fulfill his promise to the sharia board, he will have to leave his chair.

Jalali then tells Shahbaz that Kabir is protecting Zara which means Kabir has feelings for her. Shahbaz snaps back and tells Jalali that he will never allow Zara to become his daughter-in-law. Kabir punches a bag out of anger and keeps repeating that he is not selfish. Salma asks Irfan to talk to Kabir. Irfan speaks to Kabir and tells him that Zara has been rejecting boys for the sake of those kids.

He also adds that rejecting a boy is completely her decision and Kabir cannot force her regarding this. Salma on the other hand talks to Zara. Zara tells her that Kabir is ignoring her love and if she does not get married to him, she won’t get married to anybody else. Salma prays that Zara and Kabir’s unity is never at stake. At the breakfast table, Zara offers parathas to Kabir but he denies eating. The kids ask Zara if they have fought with each other.

Zara says no they have not fought with each other. After the kids leave for school, Kabir asks Zara if she wants to come for a bike ride. At first, Zara does not agree to go with him, and Kabir comes near to pick her up. He stops when he gets a call that the school has been shut down and the kids come back home. Zara does not want the kids to know that they have been fighting so she decides to sit and go with Kabir. Ruksaar sees the two going for a bike ride and thinks that she has another chance to kill Zara.

