Bigg Boss 8's RJ Pritam Slams Roadies Judges Over Dhupia Row; Rues Own Act Being Ignored

The controversy over Neha Dhupia’s statement on cheating and relationship violence on Roadies Revolution has not calmed yet. After the statement brought out intense criticism for the actor, numerous celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others came out in her support after she posted a clarification on Twitter. However, some were also not too pleased.

READ: RJ Pritam Saves Couple From Goons, Shares Horrific Details On Twitter

RJ Pritam was among the celebrities like Rangoli Chandel in the latter category, and fumed at the judges of Roadies on Twitter. The Bigg Boss 8 contestant, who had recently made headlines for trying to rescue a couple being attacked by goons, while suffering injuries himself, slammed the celebrities for supporting Neha.

READ: Roadies Revolution Judge Nikhil Chinapa Comes Out In Support Of Neha Dhupia

Pritam expressed his unhappiness about his heroics being ignored by celebrities as no one had tweeted for him, but he that celebrities were on ‘cloud 9’ when it comes to ‘fake feminism’.

He even called the judges ‘hypocrite’ and asked what was wrong in expecting loyalty from one’s lover.

Here are the tweets:

There was news about me in the newspapers about a girl who is being harassed by goons and an accident I was there none of these celebs tweeted about it none of the celeb s talk about it and when it comes to fake feminism they are on cloud 9 — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) March 16, 2020

These celeb judges r so hypocrite whts wrong to expect loyalty for sm1 u love #rodiesrevolution is this too much to expect. — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) March 16, 2020

For the uninitiated, Neha got flak from a section of netizens when she fumed at a male contestant for hitting his girlfriend. His reason for hitting her, that she was in a relationship with five men at the same time, being termed ‘her choice’ by Neha Dhupia did not go down well with some netizens. Memes also surfaced over her statement, in comparison to another moment on the show, where she praised a female contestant for slapping guys, while her co-judges like Nikhil Chinappa were also at the receiving end.

READ: Arjun Kapoor Puts Up A Note In Support Of Neha Dhupia, Says She Deserves Benefit Of Doubt

Neha then posted a clarification that she was wrongly being ‘misrepresented’ for supporting cheating, but claimed that was not the case. Highlighting the abuse she and her close ones were facing on social media for her statements, she underlined that she was only speaking out against violence.

READ: 'Roadies' Contestant Kashish Defends Neha Dhupia, Posts Exclusive Video From Show; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.