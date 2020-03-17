The Debate
Bigg Boss 8's RJ Pritam Slams Roadies Judges Over Dhupia Row; Rues Own Act Being Ignored

Television News

'Bigg Boss 8's RJ Pritam slammed 'Roadies' judges over the row on Neha Dhupia's comments on cheating. He rued about him saving a couple being ignored.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Bigg Boss 8's RJ Pritam slams 'Roadies' judges over row, rues about his act being ignored

The controversy over Neha Dhupia’s statement on cheating and relationship violence on Roadies Revolution has not calmed yet. After the statement brought out intense criticism for the actor, numerous celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others came out in her support after she posted a clarification on Twitter. However, some were also not too pleased. 

READ: RJ Pritam Saves Couple From Goons, Shares Horrific Details On Twitter

RJ Pritam was among the celebrities like Rangoli Chandel in the latter category, and fumed at the judges of Roadies on Twitter. The Bigg Boss 8 contestant, who had recently made headlines for trying to rescue a couple being attacked by goons, while suffering injuries himself, slammed the celebrities for supporting Neha. 

READ: Roadies Revolution Judge Nikhil Chinapa Comes Out In Support Of Neha Dhupia

Pritam expressed his unhappiness about his heroics being ignored by celebrities as no one had tweeted for him, but he that celebrities were on ‘cloud 9’ when it comes to ‘fake feminism’. 

He even called the judges ‘hypocrite’ and asked what was wrong in expecting loyalty from one’s lover. 

Here are the tweets: 

For the uninitiated, Neha got flak from a section of netizens when she fumed at a male contestant for hitting his girlfriend.  His reason for hitting her, that she was in a relationship with five men at the same time, being termed ‘her choice’ by Neha Dhupia did not go down well with some netizens. Memes also surfaced over her statement, in comparison to another moment on the show, where she praised a female contestant for slapping guys, while her co-judges like Nikhil Chinappa were also at the receiving end. 

READ: Arjun Kapoor Puts Up A Note In Support Of Neha Dhupia, Says She Deserves Benefit Of Doubt

Neha then posted a clarification that she was wrongly being ‘misrepresented’ for supporting cheating, but claimed that was not the case. Highlighting the abuse she and her close ones were facing on social media for her statements,  she underlined that she was only speaking out against violence. 

READ: 'Roadies' Contestant Kashish Defends Neha Dhupia, Posts Exclusive Video From Show; Watch

 

 

First Published:
