'Ishqbaaaz' Actor Additi Gupta Confirms Being COVID-19 Positive; Shares Health Update

Television actor Additi Gupta tested positive of coronavirus recently. The actor in a recent interview with an entertainment portal confirmed the news and shared that she is under home quarantine at the moment. Ishqbaaaz actor Additi Gupta said that she has decided to isolate herself at home as she was asymptomatic.

She continued that it’s been seven to eight days she has locked herself in her room. Additi Gupta added that her husband, family and friends are supporting her and constantly checking on her. Further, she shared a health update and said that she has now partially regained her sense of smell.

Additi said that while she is taking care of her diet and taking proper medication, she will continue to be in quarantine for the next ten days. She also addressed her fans and said that they shouldn’t panic and the disease can be dealt with proper medication and positivity. Additi Gupta also mentioned that she was a bit stressed initially. The actor hopes for normalcy to return soon.

Earlier, it was television actor Mohena Kumari who tested positive for COVID-19. On June 1, 2020, in an interview with a leading daily, Mohena Kumari Singh said that seven of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19, however, they are doing fine right now. She also informed that they have been taken to the hospital and her brother-in-law’s latest reports have come negative so he is fine now. Mohena mentioned that there are other people too who have been infected but they are from the Sanstha.

Furthermore, Mohena Kumari Singh informed that they had very mild symptoms and they thought it must be because of the change in weather. But nobody from her family has any kind of major symptoms. She mentioned that coronavirus is such that it spreads like wildfire, first her mother-in-law showed mild symptoms that they couldn’t figure out and later everybody else. She wrapped up her conversation saying that it was their second day in the hospital and everyone was showing improvement. She added that they are in quarantine now and getting their treatment done. Mohena Kumari recently returned home after ten days of quarantine in the hospital.

