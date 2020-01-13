'Jamtara' Is Full Of Promising Actors; Here Is The List Of The Cast

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is a Netflix series that has been creating some hype with the trailer released recently. The series stars a number of talented actors like Amit Sial of Inside Edge fame and Dibyendu Bhattacharya of Dev. D.

The series revolves around the village of Jamtara. From the trailer of the series, the story seems interesting and the cast looks promising. Read the list of the Jamtara cast.

Entire cast of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, listed for you

Jamtara cast is expected to make a lot of noise amongst the audience. From the trailer of the series, people are expecting a power-packed performance. The Jamtara Netflix cast consists of actors who have left a mark with their works so far.

Aksha Pardasany as SP Dolly

Aksha Pardasany is a well-known actor in South India. The actor has worked in a number of Telugu films. Here, she will be playing the role of police officer.

Sparsh Shrivastav as Sunny

Sparsh Shrivastav has worked in a number of TV shows as a kid. He was a renowned face in Hindi soaps. He plays one of the youngsters in the film.

Monika Pawar

Jamtara web series includes Monika Pawar in an important role. The series will have her playing the role of an English teacher. The character's contribution is unknown.

Anshuman Pushkar as Sunny’s cousin

Anshuman Pushkar has appeared on screen a few times. He was seen in Gandii Baat. He will be playing the role of a lead character's cousin in the series.

Sarfaraz Ali Mirza as Pinto

This actor is a debutant. He will be seen playing an important character in the film. His character is named Pinto.

Kartavya Kabra as Shahbaaz

Kartavya Kabra has worked in a few series and films before. He was seen in the show Thinkistan. He also played Samar in Aditya Varma. He will have a pivotal role to play in this series.

Rohit Kp as Munna

Rohit Kp was seen in a few movies and series. He is known for his role in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He will be seen in the shoes of Munna here.

Aatm Prakash Mishra

Aatm is another one of the fresh actors. He will be seen playing an important role in the series and will reportedly be one of the culprits in the show.

Udit Arora

Udit Arora is a rising actor in Bollywood. He has worked in films like The Zoya Factor. He will now be seen in the serious series, playing a special role.

Vishwa Bhanu

Vishwa Bhanu has worked in a number of films before this series. He played an important role in Special 26 and Mardaani. It will be interesting to see what he offers in this one.

About the show

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is being directed by Soumendra Padhi. It has been jointly written by Nishank Verma and Trishant Srivastava. The plot of the film revolves around a bunch of youngsters who scam people and extract money by getting details of their accounts from them. The story has been inspired by true events which took the country by shock.

Fans react to the trailer:

People around the country have been loving the trailer of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega. The trailer promises a good story and storytelling style. Some people have watched the series and have been describing it as well written and well-acted story. It is reportedly entertaining and keeps the audience hooked:

#Jamtara will one of the most entertaining webseries of #NetflixIndia just waiting for 10th of January ❤️✔️ — Aniket Roy (@AniketR18005621) January 6, 2020

Saw a couple of Episodes of @NetflixIndia's new show #JAMTARA, produced by Tipping Point Films... and lovely to see such fresh faces and writing that keeps it real all through.



Congrats to the team @Viacom18Studios @AndhareAjit @kanchanmarathe #AsimShaan



Streaming tomorrow! — Sudeep (@sudnigga) January 9, 2020

The trailer seems to be exciting awaiting for it to be out #jamtara @netflixhttps://t.co/3bJ8WAexWu — sumit kesheri (@mowebiseedia) December 23, 2019

