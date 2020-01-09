'Ozark' Season 3 Will Be Streaming On Netflix From March 27

American crime drama web series Ozark will make a comeback on Netflix with season three on March 27. Netflix has announced the date for the premiere of the latest season on the subscription-based video streaming platform. Netflix surprised fans by announcing the news on its official Facebook page and twitter handle on January 8. The 10-episode crime drama will showcase the events after six months from where it left in season 2.

'Ozark' set to return in March

Jason Bateman stars as the main lead in the series that is set in the dark and dangerous world of drug-money laundering. Jason directed four episodes in season one and two episodes in season two. The first season was premiered on Netflix on July 21, 2017, and the second season was released on August 31, 2018. The series also stars Laura Linney, Sofia Hubiltz, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Lisa Emery, Esai Morales, and Charlie Tahan.

Ozark season 3 is coming on 27 March. That's in *does maths* 79 days. pic.twitter.com/8ghrSASwbT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 8, 2020

The premise of the show revolves around Martin Byrde, played by Jason Bateman who suddenly relocates his family from Chicago suburb to summer resort in Osage Beach, Missouri after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong. Martin sets up a bigger laundering operation in the Ozarks after making changes to the Mexican drug cartel. Laura Linney plays Wendy Byrde, who is Martin's wife in the series and mother of Charlotte and Jonah.

The first season of the series got an approval rating of 70 per cent by Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 6.84/10. Critics couldn't stop but compare the show to HBO's Breaking Bad as both involve normal protagonist suddenly immersed in a world of crime. The second season got an approval rating of 76 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Jason Bateman was nominated Best Actor for the television drama category in 2018.

