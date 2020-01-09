Hindi Movies On Netflix: 'The Sky Is Pink' & Others That You Need To Watch For Inspiration

OTT platform Netflix is quite popular among the teenagers and youths. Often when two friends or anyone with their love-interest wants to spend some quality time, they describe their plan as 'Netflix and Chill'. Hindi movies on Netflix offer a wide variety of genres. From rom-com to thriller-dramas, Netflix has something for everyone in their bag.

Talking about inspirational movies, many Hindi Movies on Netflix are available. Here are a few inspirational Hindi movies on Netflix that might give you goosebumps:

The Sky Is Pink

Recently released, The Sky Is Pink is available on Netflix. The film stars Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in the lead. The family-drama took a theatrical release on October 11, 2019. The story of the film is inspired and based on a real-life couple and their struggles to save their daughter after she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The Shonali Bose directorial received a positive response from the audience.

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar released in 2017 features Dangal co-stars Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. The musical-drama, released on October 19, 2017, also features Meher Vij and Raj Arjun. The story of Secret Superstar revolves around a young girl, who aspires to become a singer. Secret Superstar also unfolds how her mother struggles to raise her daughter in a narrow-minded Muslim family. The Advait Chandan directorial bagged appreciations from the critics and the audience.

Dhanak

Many Hindi movies on Netflix have failed to collect huge amounts at the box-office. Being one of them, Dhanak released in 2015, received a positive response from the audience after it started streaming on Netflix. The film narrates the story of a young girl who believes that her favourite actor can help her blind younger brother see again. She sets out on a journey with him across Rajasthan.

Once Again

Among all the Hindi movies on Netflix, the film Once Again might make you believe that it is worth giving love a second chance. From the director of a critically acclaimed film The Lunchbox, the film is crafted by Kanwal Sethi. The film narrates a love-story of two-middle aged individuals. Though the pace of the film is quite slow, it keeps the viewer engaged with it. The film stars Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi in the lead characters.

Airlift

The Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift is directed by Raja Menon. The history-drama is inspired by a real-life conflict. The story highlights the efforts of the protagonist while organising a relief camp when a bloodshed event took place in Kuwait. It also touches the essence of the patriotic feelings of an individual. The film released in 2016 and was well received by the critics and the audience.

