Jamtara Release Date: What Time Does The Series Come Out On Netflix?

After scaring the audiences with the anthology, Ghost Stories, Netflix is all set to release its new original series. The series, titled, Jamtara, chronicles the story of young and ambitious boys, who concoct India's first phishing scam in Jamtara, a city in Jharkhand. The trailer of Jamtara, directed by National-Award winner Soumendra Padhi, recently hit the internet.

Check out the trailer of Jamtara:

Here is all you need to know about Jamtara release date and time

The Netflix series, starring Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sparsh Shrivastava, among others, is reportedly slated to premiere on January 10. Reportedly, inspired by real-life events, Jamtara will allegedly be a 10 part series that will be available to all Netflix users from January 10.

If the reports are to go by, the series will narrate a gripping tale of deceit and emotions. In a recent interview, with an online portal, director Soumendra Padhi revealed that phishing is very under-represented in films. Padhi believed these real-life stories of phishing and fraud are so fascinating that they make an interesting watch. Further in the interview, he also expressed his excitement of working with Netflix; he said he feels lucky to take the underbelly story of Jharkhand to the world.

Besides, the Indian series, Netflix reportedly has a wholesome entertainment bouquet set for its subscribers. According to reports, the second season of the hit series, Sex Education is set to release on January 17, 2020. The latest season of popular series, Sex Education will reportedly narrate the budding love-story of its two lead characters Otis Milburn and Maeve Wiley.

The series, starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Aderson, and Emma Mackey in the lead, is reportedly one of the most anticipated Netflix series of 2020. Apart from Sex Education, Medical Police, Giri, are all set to release on Netflix soon.

