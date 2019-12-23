The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega' Trailer Promises A Gripping Crime-thriller; Watch Video

Television News

'Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega' is the next Netflix series which will release in January 2020. A trailer for it has been revealed. Read below for more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
jamtara sabka number ayega

Netflix India has released the trailer of their next original series Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega. The series will revolve around banks and ATM frauds happening in the small town of Jharkhand. The series reportedly aims to capture the dark side of the internet as more and more frauds regarding ATMs and banks come forward. The series is named Jamtara, which is a small town in Jharkhand and is revealed to be the phishing capital of India. 

Also read: Netflix movies to binge-watch: John Wick & other Hollywood action-thrillers

Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega trailer launched

Also read: The Witcher: All you need to know about the cast and plotline of the Netflix series

Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega features an ensemble cast of actors like Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Sparsh Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Anshumaan Pushkar. Recently while speaking to a news daily, director Soumendra Padhi had revealed that phishing is one of the most prominent but underrepresented in the mainstream media. The series required him to research deeply about the topic. Netizens have also evidently enjoyed the trailer a lot. Check out their reactions below - 

Also read: Netflix dark comedy 'Dead to me' wraps up shooting for second season

Also read: Netflix series 'Lucifer' tops the list of most streamed show of 2019

Also read: Netflix series examines ‘perfect storm’ that felled NFL star

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA WRITES TO PAWAR ON ANTI-CAA
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
HARSHA BHOGLE CALMS DOWN FANS