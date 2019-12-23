'Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega' Trailer Promises A Gripping Crime-thriller; Watch Video

Netflix India has released the trailer of their next original series Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega. The series will revolve around banks and ATM frauds happening in the small town of Jharkhand. The series reportedly aims to capture the dark side of the internet as more and more frauds regarding ATMs and banks come forward. The series is named Jamtara, which is a small town in Jharkhand and is revealed to be the phishing capital of India.

Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega trailer launched

The Jamtara trailer makes me want to never answer my phone again. pic.twitter.com/pcr8UIOgGM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 23, 2019

Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega features an ensemble cast of actors like Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Sparsh Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Anshumaan Pushkar. Recently while speaking to a news daily, director Soumendra Padhi had revealed that phishing is one of the most prominent but underrepresented in the mainstream media. The series required him to research deeply about the topic. Netizens have also evidently enjoyed the trailer a lot. Check out their reactions below -

Woooo wooooo

Can't believe this ...

My small town is in Netflix now..( #Jamtara)

Where I spent my best days..

My home, my town

Yap for some wrong reason and for some wrong people our city become famous,

But atleast... https://t.co/b4zpD0XmJr — Sudipto sarkar (@ss_danceforever) December 23, 2019

Such an interesting topic and the world looks so good.https://t.co/ZZ4lIJpSIs#Jamtara — Sagar Shah (@FilmyNerd) December 23, 2019

This is the exact reason why Netflix is famous. Not because of Drive or House Arrest. So please concentrate on your content. 👌👌👌 — Lokesh Sankar Rath (@likkurath) December 23, 2019

The trailer seems to be exciting awaiting for it to be out #jamtara @netflixhttps://t.co/3bJ8WAexWu — sumit kesheri (@mowebiseedia) December 23, 2019

