Jannat Zubair Rahmani Shared The Screen Space With Her Mother & Other Lesser-known Facts

Actor Jannat Zubair has now become a teen-sensation with her inevitable social media presence. She is much-loved by her fans for her gorgeous fashion choices and aesthetic social media posts. The actor aptly knows how to engage with her fan army virtually and never fails to impress them. Known for her roles in Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and more, Jannat has garnered tremendous appreciation from fans. Here we have listed down a few lesser-known facts about the actor that you may not have known.

Jannat Zubair's lesser-known facts:

Actor Jannat Zubair officially launched her own app namely, Jannat Zubair Rahmani Official back in November 2018. On the application, the young star regularly shares updates her whereabouts.

Jannat’s mother Nazneen Rahmani is also a TV actor but do you know that the mother-daughter duo also got an opportunity to work together. Jannat shared screen space with her mother in the show Phulwa.

As reported by The Live Mirror, the actor was asked to perform some intimate scenes while shooting for TV serial Tu Aashiqui. But Jannat refused to do so claiming that she wasn’t conformable and that it wasn’t suitable for her age.

Although Jannat is only 19, she has already received several accolades for her stints in her shows. In 2012, she was nominated for the Best Child Actor category by Indian Telly Awards for her role in Phulwa. Along with it, she also won the Gold Awards for the Best Debut of the Year for her performance in Tu Aashiqui.

Jannat has also acted alongside Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji. In the year 2018, she was a part of Hichki, wherein she was seen as Natasha.

Although Jannat’s social media presence is inevitable, she became a household name after her breakthrough role in television drama Phulwa. The show was set against the backdrop of Chambal forest and was loosely inspired by the story of Phoolan Devi, the dacoit-turned politician.

Apart from TV shows and films, Jannat has also appeared in several music videos including Fruity Lagdi Hai, Ishq Farzi, Yeh Mann and many more.

Not only her mother but even her brother has Ayaan has previously made his acting debut as a child artist in the Television industry. He featured in the historic show namely Jodha Akbar.

