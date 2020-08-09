Jannat Zubair To Avneet Kaur: Popular TV Actors Who Initially Started As Child Artists

You must have seen many actors on the Indian Television who though started their professional acting careers as child artists but, are now established names in Tellyland. These small-screen superstars have a come long way and have cemented a special place for themselves in the hearts of the masses now. Here is a list of some famous television actors who initially started their acting journey as child artists.

Also Read: After Kanye's Revelation, Here Are 10 Stars Who Opened Up On Their Mental Health Issues

List of Famous Tv Actors Who Started As Child Artists-

1.Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair who essayed the role of an aspiring singer in Colors popular youth musical show Tu Aashiqui has been in the Entertainment Industry since her childhood days. Jannat Zubair's debut role was that of Shraddha Kapoor's notorious on-screen younger sister in the YRF's Luv Ka The End in 2011. She is a teen-sensation who is also much-loved for her fashion choices and aesthetic social media posts. She has also featured in many music videos like Fake Style, Ishq Farzi and Kuch Tum Kaho amid other.

2.Siddharth Nigam

Currently seen as the lead in SAB TV's Fantasy drama Aladdin:- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Siddharth Nigam's debut in Hindi cinema with Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3. Siddharth played a double in the 2013's blockbuster film. Post featuring in Dhoom 3 and convincingly flaunting his acrobatic skills, Siddharth Nigam bagged the role of Asoka in Colors mythology show. And, Siddharth Nigam's debut as a lead on TV turned into a huge success. Ever since SN has been a part of several popular TV serials like Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Chandra Nandini.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey's Most Memorable Performances In Web-series On Distinct OTT Platforms

3.Meghan Jadhav

Next name in this list of celebrated child-actors is that of versatile Marathi star Meghan Jadhav. The stupendous performer essayed the role of Krishna in Colors much-loved epic-drama Jai Shri Krishna.

Meghan has also been a part of several Bollywood flicks as well like Salaam Bacche, Ramaa: The Saviour and Dharma's Brothers in which he played younger Akshay Kumar's character remarkably on the silver screen. Some of his most notable performances in TV shows include Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Saas Bina Sasural, and Shubharambh.

Also Read:Khatron Ke Khiladi:Made In India': When And Where To Watch The New Episode?

4.Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh who is an established name in the small-screen currently has also acted in a couple of TV series as a child artist. Her most remembered performance has been in TV show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. In fact, Reem started working when she was just six years old and has been a part of numerous entertainment projects since then. Reem currently essays the fierce role of Kalyani in Zee Tv's popular serial Tujhse Hai Raabta and enjoys a huge fanbase on social media.

Also Read:New Movies On Netflix That Are Coming On The OTT Platform In August 2020; See List

5.Avneet Kaur

The last name in this list of child artists who are now popular television actors is that of Avneet Kaur. Avneet's Kaur's debut was in the dancing reality show DID Lil Champs. With her adorable looks and impeccable dancing skills, Avneet won millions of hearts. However, Avneet Kaur's debut as an actor was for the show titled Meri Maa.

Post that she has also featured in many tv shows and Bollywood films like Mardaani as well. She was in news recently for quitting Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga citing health reasons.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.