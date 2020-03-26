Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Most Stunning Close-up Shots You Must Check Out

Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani started out in 2009 and got her breakthrough in Colors TV's Phulwa in the year 2011. She is popular for her roles as a Young Phool Kanwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap and Pankti Sharma in Tu Aashiqui. At just 18 years of age, the actor has been giving some major fashion goals to her fans and followers. Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Instagram is full of aesthetic pictures. Let's take a look at the actor's close-up shots below:

Also read: Jannat Zubair's Exclusive And Weird Selfies That Fans Have Adored

This is from the Janta Curfew from Sunday, March 22. The Phulwa actor is seen thanking those who are working 24 hours during the COVID-19 outbreak. Check out more of Jannat Zubair Rahmani's photos from her Instagram.

Also read: Jannat Zubair Has THIS Important Advise In Store For All Her Fans

In this picture, the actor looks graceful and elegant. At just 18-years-old, the actor is already at the peak of her fashion game. She never fails to serve her best looks.

Jannat always spreads positive messages on her social media. The actor, in the above image, is rocking a cherry red outfit. She is a major fashion inspiration among her fans and followers.

In the above picture, Jannat is seen rocking a pink-colored top, which makes her looks incredibly pretty. Jannat knows her style and carries herself very well. The actor is also rocking a Gucci belt.

In this look, the actor is rocking a denim jacket. she has let her hair loose, which makes her look naturally stylish. Jannat's sharp looks make her look good in any outfit.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.