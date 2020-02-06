Jannat Zubair Has THIS Important Advise In Store For All Her Fans

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is an Indian film and television actor. She started her career in 2009. But her television show on Colors TV titled as Phulwa gained her recognition. She was also seen portraying the role of Young Phool Kanwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap. Her role as Pankti Sharma in 2017 musical drama TV show Tu Aashiqui was highly appreciated by the viewers.

.Not just television shows, Jannat Zubair was also seen in Bollywood film Hichki in the role of Natasha. In the movie, she was seen sharing the screen space with Rani Mukerji.

Currently, Jannat Zubair is popularly known for her Tik Tok videos. The actor is also very active on Instagram with about 12.3 million followers. Recently, the actor posted a picture on her Instagram account. Through the caption of the picture, Jannat Zubair has given an important message to her fans. She captioned the picture as, "Get lost in nature and you will find yourself 🍂"

Check out the picture below

The picture garnered about 1 million likes in just 8 hours. Jannat Zubair is usually seen posting many pictures and videos on her social media handle. The actor keeps receiving many compliments on the pictures and also the many Tik Tok videos that she keeps posting. From her videos, her fans are always seen appreciating her variety of expressions.

Check out her Tiktok videos below

