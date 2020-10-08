Jasmin Bhasin & Sidharth Shukla's Friendship Since Their Show 'Dil Se Dil Tak'; Read Here

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin is popularly known for her role as Twinkle Taneja Sarna in Zee TV's Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak. She bonded with her co-actor Siddharth Shukla on the show and they were considered really good friends. However, Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla's friendship has had a lot of ups and downs over the years.

Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla's friendship

Jasmin Bhasin's show Tashan-e-Ishq marks her debut in the television industry. Her second serial Dil Se Dil Tak cast also featured actors like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Rohan Gandotra who later replaced Sidharth in the show. Reportedly, Jasmin and Sidharth became such good friends in the show that there were rumours that the two were together. However, the duo clarified in various interviews in 2018 that they are not dating and they're just good friends.

Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla reportedly had a fallout in 2018. However, when she visited him in a reality show the same year he seemed very excited to see her and the two spent a good time discussing the show. Recently, when Sidharth Shukla's music video Bhula Diya with Shehnaz Gill released, Jasmin told DNA that she loved seeing the pair onscreen. She said that the chemistry of the couple was awe-inspiring and the song was beautiful.

She was also asked if she would like to collaborate again with Sidharth Shukla. She said that she would love to work with him again. She also said that Sidharth Shukla has a great sense of humour and is witty. He is a fun person to be around according to her.

In 2017, Jasmin had shared a BTS from their shoot of Dil Se Dil Tak serial. It is a boomerang featuring Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla. The two are seen jumping on a table as they're dressed as their roles of Parth and Teni from the show. She has also shared a selfie with Sidharth from their initial days of shooting. She pouted for the camera while Sidharth dressed in a blazer and smiled. Take a look at their pictures.

Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla on the work front

Jasmin Bhasin's show Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel was her most recent TV serial. She was also seen on Colors TV's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India. Sidharth Shukla, on the other hand, released 2 music videos during the COVID-19 pandemic. He featured in Bhula Dunga along with Shehnaaz Gill and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya with Neha Sharma.

