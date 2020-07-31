Aly Goni Rubbishes Dating Rumours With Jasmin Bhasin, Says 'She Is My Best Friend'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni, who is rumoured to be dating Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin, recently stated that the latter is his best friend. Aly Goni spoke to a news daily and rubbished rumours about him dating Jasmin. Aly said that the rumours do not affect his friendship with Jasmin.

Aly on rumours of dating Jasmin

Calling Jasmin his 'best friend', Aly Goni exclaimed that people will keep saying what they want to and that they can't control it. Aly also said that the news about them dating can stop popping up on the internet when Jasmin Bhasin has someone in her life; maybe a boyfriend, or when he has a girlfriend in his life. Aly also spoke about how he is waiting for his special someone, his 'perfect partner' who would walk into his life.

Furthermore, in the same interaction with the news daily, Aly expressed 'excitement' of working with Jasmin Bhasin in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. He concluded by saying that Jasmin is a 'dear friend' and it is amazing to work with her and be with her on sets. Aly thinks that the joy people get by working with their friends is unmissable and that it cannot be compared to working with unknown people.

Aly Goni & Jasmin in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's bond sparked many rumours when the duo was seen together in Rohit Shetty's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Their fun banter on the show often hit the headlines. Moreover, the duo also shared many glimpses of the same on their social media handles.

Also Read | Aly Goni Wishes Jasmin Bhasin 'Shaadi Mubarak' As She Sports Sindur & Mangalsutra

Also Read | Aly Goni shares photo with rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin; says 'Afwa Bhasin... I miss you'

Aly & Jasmin in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India

Now, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor and Jasmin are all set to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, hosted by Farah Khan Kunder. The show will begin on August 1 on Colors TV. Farah Khan recently shared the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India that sees contestants Nia Sharma, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Wahi, Jay Bhanushali, among others.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India promo

Also Read | Aly Goni, Abhay Deol, other celebs wish soon-to-be-parents Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ extended: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin to join special edition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.