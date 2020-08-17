When Rashami Desai Recreated Priyanka Chopra's Kashi Bai Look On 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

Back in 2017, Rashami Desai recreated Priyanka Chopra's Kashi Bai look from Bajirao Mastani, on her show, Dil Se Dil Tak. Interestingly, Rashami Desai also danced on the song, Pinga from Bajirao Mastani in one of their episodes. Here's a look at her throwback pictures.

When Rashami recreated Priyanka's look

In 2017, Colors TV's official Twitter account shared pictures of Rashami Desai dressed up as Kashi Bai. As seen in the pics, Desai was clad in a purple saree with the right accessories and makeup. She also tied a neat hair bun just like Priyanka Chopra's look from Bajirao Mastani. As soon as the post was up, a user wrote, "Loved it so much!!! Can't wait for watch tonight." Another fan tweeted, "Looking beautiful as always and I am very much excited to see her performance."

Dil Se Dil Tak cast

Dil Se Dil Tak was one of the most-loved shows in 2017. Rashami Desai shared screen space with Jasmin Bhasin, Siddharth Shukla, Rohan Gandotra, Vaishnavi among others. On the show, Jasmin Bashin, who played the role of Teni, was seen as Mastaani. Whereas, Rashami, who played the role of Shorvori, was seen as Kashi Bai. Sidharth Shukla as Parth was dressed up as Bajirao. The trio recreated a scene from Baijrao Mastani on the show.

Dil Se Dil Tak commenced in 2017 and went off air in 2018. The show traces the story of how Parth Bhanushali (Siddharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami), try to conceive a child after marriage, but unfortunately, suffer a miscarriage. However, their life takes a U-turn when Teni (Jasmin), agrees to help them. Teni becomes a surrogate mother for their child and the twist in their relationship begins.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Rashami Desai shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram wall. As seen in the picture, Rashami sported quirky sunglasses on a shiny purple attire. She captioned the post as, "Don’t give a FISHHH.." As soon as her post was up, actor Karanvir Bohra dropped a bomb emoticon on Rashami's picture. Umar Riaz, Vijayendra Kumeria, Adhvik Mahajan among others also dropped endearing comments on her post.

