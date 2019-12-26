Jasmin Bhasin Of 'Naagin 4' Was 'jealous' Of Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Bond

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is one of the few shows on-air, which have kept the audience hooked since its inception on television, given its unusual bunch of contestants. Apart from the contestants, the makers often invite celebrity guests on the show to conduct interesting activities, adding a fun element in the show. Recently, actor Jasmin Bhasin, who graced the show to conduct a task for the contestants, revealed that she was jealous of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's bond. Here are all the details.

Jasmin Bhasin is ‘jealous’ of Shehnaaz Gill

On the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 managed to rope in celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dalik and Jasmin Bhasin to shoot for a special Christmas episode. In the recently aired episode, the celebrity judges had organised several fun-filled activities for the contestants, who had to earn points. As the episode was nearing its end, actor Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently seen in Naagin 4, made a shocking revelation. Jasmine revealed that she was jealous of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s cute bond. Moreover, the actor revealed that she shared a similar bond with Sidharth Shukla.

On being asked about her experience shooting the Christmas episode of Bigg Boss 13, Jasmine Bhasin revealed that she had a ball of a time in the Bigg Boss house and it was fun to meet her old friends. The actor added that this Christmas, she wants to gift Sidharth Shukla patience, as she wants Shukla to remain untethered with all the hate comments. Furthermore, Jasmin Bhasin revealed that she worked with Sidharth in Dil Se Dil Tak.

#Christmas ke mauke par ho raha hai ek special task, jismein shamil honge TV industry ke jaane maane celebs! Are you excited to watch? @vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/O6VxRaXI86 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2019

