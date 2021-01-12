Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Where She Met Aly Goni For The First Time; Read Details

Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter and did an 'ask me anything' session with her fans, where she encouraged them to ask anything about her. Fans flooded her with questions about her relationship with Ali Goni and asked for updates about their relationship status. A fan went ahead and asked the actor how did she meet Aly for the first time and to describe it.

Fan asks how did Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni meet?

Describe your first ever meet with Aly 😍 #AskJasmin — #Jasly FOREVER-Niharika 💎 (@nihxtweets) January 12, 2021

How did Jasmin Bhasin meet Aly Goni for the first time?

When a fan of Jasmin Bhasin asked her to describe the first time she met Aly, the actor responded to the question and revealed that she met Aly at the Mumbai Airport. She stated that both of them were leaving for Argentina for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Check out the tweets below.

I met @AlyGoni for the first time at the Mumbai airport when we were leaving for Argentina for KKK ☺️ https://t.co/1OOtrbXMLa — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 12, 2021

Fans react to Jasmin's tweet

The tweet where Jasmin revealed how she met Aly for the first time, started doing the rounds on social media very soon. Fans of the actor flocked to the post and left their comments and reactions on the same. A number of people congratulated her for her relationship with Aly and sent them warm regards.

Many other people sent much love to Jasmin and left heart and kiss emoticons on the post. Several other people requested the actor to revealed more details about her relationship with him. A number of other netizens asked the actor to keep them updated about her relationship status and when does she plan to get married to him.

Jasmin Bhasin's KKK

Jasim Bhasin was a contestant on the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India which aired in the year 2020. In fact, the actor was a second runner up on the show.

Jasmin Bhasin's boyfriend

Jasmin on the work front

Jasmin Bhasin made her acting debut on TV with the show Tashan-e-Ishq, which aired in the year 2015. The actor was then seen in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak in a prominent role and shared the screen with Rasmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla. Jasmin was also featured in shows like Naagin and several south Indian movies like Vaanam, Veta, Ladies & Gentlemen and Jil Jung Juk.

