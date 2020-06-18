Jaya Bhattacharya Dismisses Her Death Hoax, Says "Im Alive And Kicking"

Jaya Bhattacharya, the actor who has starred in shows like Kasamh Se and Thapki Pyar Ki Pyaar Ki, became a victim of a death hoax. A user misunderstood the actor’s previous posts on social media and assumed that she passed away. However, the actor responded to the same rumour and said that she is alive and kicking.

Jaya Bhattacharya dismisses rumours about her death

Jaya Bhattacharya took to her Instagram account and said that the news about her death due to COVID-19 is false. She further wrote in her caption: "Ha Ha Ha Ha. I am alive and kicking. Please guy before putting up a post can you cross-check. Damn....(sic)"

It had so happened that a few days ago, Jaya Bhattacharya had shared the sad news about a co-actor passing away. Jaya in that post had penned down the importance of getting treatment and medical diagnosis at the right time. She had further expressed how sorry she was about her co-actor passing away due to COVID 19. She had written in the caption:

#thapkipyaarki team...

The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more.

He was unwell from a long time.

I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more

Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard working, talanted, person I am losing in this manner

I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...thats what I believe I feel like shit right now

A fan of the actor mistook the post and thought that the actor passed away due to COVID-19. The user posted a picture in which Jaya is seen wearing a saree and on the picture, the user wrote “Another loss for Corona Virus..RIP Jaya Bhattacharya mam. (sic)” Posting a screenshot of the same, Jaya dismissed the rumour and said that she was alive and healthy.

Image Credits: Jaay Bhattacharya Instagram

