Jaya Bhattacharya Of 'Thapki Pyar Ki' Fame Distributes Ration To The Transgender Community

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has been difficult for almost every section of the society. During such a time, many celebrities have been coming forward and lending a helping hand. The most recent celebrity to do the same is television actor Jaya Bhattacharya. She recently took to social media to share a few pictures of herself donating food to the transgender community.

Jaya Bhattacharya donates food and essentials to the transgender community

Jaya Bhattacharya has been keeping up with her donations of food and other essentials to several people across the city. She recently took to social media to share pictures from her recent donations. In the pictures, one can spot many members of the transgender community being given food and other essential items by Jaya Bhattacharya.

She also paired the pictures with an inspiring note that read, “Was #pleasantlysurprised during #yesterday #distribution #rationdistribution Had met many from the #community & chatted with them as one of theirs, Roshni's bed was beside my father's in the ICU #lastseptember. Sadly Roshni didn't survive, I have kept in touch with her mother who I call Khaala & had shared rations with her last week. #thankfulgratefulblessed to have been able to pitch in for #fellowhumans #fellowhumansofindia #Transgenders #survivors in the true sense”. Jaya Bhattacharya ended her note while hilariously speaking about how giving updates about her donations can take up time.

Take a look at Jaya Bhattacharya’s post here:

This is not the first time that Jaya Bhattacharya has gone out to donate food and other essentials. A few days back, she was spotted with actor Rupali Ganguly providing food to stray dogs in Filmcity. A video of the duo doing the same surfaced on the internet too where they are seen providing food to hungry stray dogs.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor stole all the headlines in April when she shaved off her head. She even took to social media to show her fans to take her fans through the entire process. In the videos that she shared Jaya Bhattacharya also spoke about how she took this step to increase her productivity during the COVID-19 pandemic and also added that more than looks, it is the work that has always mattered to her.

