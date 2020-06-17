Jaya Bhattacharya Pens A Heartbreaking Note On Thapki Pyaar Ki Team Member Irfan's Demise

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, several lives have succumbed to the disease. Several celebrities have also contracted the same. While some have come out of it victorious, others lost their battles. Recently, television actor Jaya Bhattacharya took to social media to reveal how she has lost a dear member from her Thapki Pyar Ki family.

Irfan from Thapki Pyar Ki’s team passes away

Television actor Jaya Bhattacharya took to social media earlier today to share the sad demise of her team member, Irfan. She also added that he had been unwell for a long time. She also revealed how he had been weak since a while before contracting the coronavirus. Jaya Bhattacharya added that this was the second person she was losing to the virus.

Jaya Bhattacharya further wrote, “#thapkipyaarki team...The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell for a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in a hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more. Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard-working, talented, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...that's what I believe”.

Take a look at Jaya Bhattacharya’s post here:

Jaya Bhattacharya has been actively donating food and essential items to several communities across the city during the coronavirus pandemic. She recently took to social media to share a few pictures of herself donating food to the transgender community. In the pictures, one can spot many members of the transgender community being given food and other essential items by the actor. A few days ago, Jaya Bhattacharya was spotted along with Rupali Ganguly. The duo was providing food to stray dogs in Filmcity. A video of the duo doing the same surfaced on the internet too where they are seen providing food to hungry stray dogs.

