Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Dharmendra Says, ''show Business Is Very Cruel''

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The actor’s death came as a shock to several members of the film fraternity. Many of them have shared their condolences on social media. Veteran actor Dharmendra recently took to social media to pay his last respects to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dharmendra pays his last respects on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to social media earlier today to mourn the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He even penned a note extending his condolence to the actor’s friends and family. While talking about the same, Dharmendra also revealed that he had never met Sushant Singh Rajput in person.

Dharmendra also spoke about how he is shaken by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even though he has never met him or watched any of his films. He also spoke about how the entertainment industry can be “very cruel” to people. He further added that he can understand that the pain Sushant Singh Rajput went through to take such an extreme step.

Actor Dharmendra wrote, “Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! This beautiful beloved “show business “ is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain. I share the pain of your loving family and friends” while sharing a smiling picture of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Take a look at Dharmendra’s tweet here:

Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! This beautiful beloved “ show business “ is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain . I share the pain of your loving family and friends. pic.twitter.com/WQWHuyi1PH — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 15, 2020

Take a look at the official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput’s team

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Sushant Singh Rajput gained immense popularity from his stint on Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che that earned him critical acclaim. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film, Dil Bechara alongside Sanjana Sanghi is yet to be released.

