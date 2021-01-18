Sonu Sood's Tailoring Shop Has Left Netizens Surprised; Watch Video

Sonu Sood recently shared a video of himself attempting to stitch clothes on a sewing machine. The video has gone viral and has left netizens in surprise. He captioned the video with a hilarious message. Read ahead to know more.

Have a look at Sonu Sood's Instagram video -

On Saturday, Sonu took to Instagram to share the video. In the video, he can be seen stitching clothes in a brown half sleeves shirt. In his captioned, he announced that he was opening up a 'Sonu Sood tailor shop.’ In his caption, he also joked in Hindi by saying that services at his shop would be free of cost. But, he also said that that there is no guarantee of the length as he sews a pair of shorts instead of pants. Once he sewed the cloth, he also mentioned, ‘Ready boss, all set.”

Twitter reactions to Sonu Sood's video -

The video clip was flooded with reactions in no time. The video has received several likes and comments from netizens. The video was also shared on Twitter and created a buzz there.

What do I have to do to get my clothes stitched here?

I will personally supervise the tailoring!! — Rohit Kedia (@rohitkd) January 16, 2021

Gajab ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜ðŸ¤£ sir — M_Majnu Choudhary (@i_majnu) January 16, 2021

More about Sonu Sood -

Sonu Sood was chosen for the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme for his humanitarian works during the COVID-19 pandemic. He gained immense social media popularity after he helped migrants workers reach home. He was hailed as a real-life hero in India.

He has done a variety of roles in several films. He has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi films. He is known for his work in the Telugu blockbuster Arundhati. He was seen in films such as Dabangg, Julayi, Yuva, Athadu, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Shootout at Wadala, Happy New Year, Kung Fu Yoga and was last seen in Simmba.

Sonu was recently featured in the song Pagal Nahi Hona along with Sunanda Sharma. The song was marked as his debut music single. Sonu features as an army officer in the song. The song was released on January 15. Alongside, Sonu Sood recently released his memoir named I am No Messiah. He will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Alludu Adhurs and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj.

