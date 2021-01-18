Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Embracing Parenthood At 50, Says 'I'm Very Excited'

In a recent interview with GQ India, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his latest release, his future projects, embracing parenthood at the age of 50, and much more. Saif and his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan are soon going to welcome a new member to their family. Speaking about parenthood, Saif said that he is quite excited about becoming a father again.

Saif Ali Khan opens up on parenthood, his latest release and upcoming projects

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reminisces Her Time Spent With Family In Gstaad; See Pics

Saif revealed that he personally loves children and that he loves the idea of having their warmth and happiness at home. He also added that he has older children with whom he shares a different relationship as they are mature and at different stages in their lives. The actor explained that he is very happy to welcome another "tiny tot" at home before the couple gets old.

Saif Ali Khan's Tandav

The actor also spoke about his new web show Tandav which released on Amazon Prime Video. Saif portrayed the role of a shrewd politician Samar Pratap Singh. He said that Tandav had been ready for a while and he would be happier if it had released a few months earlier. He explained that entertainment becomes an important medium to maintain one’s mental equilibrium and happiness. By releasing a piece of work to the public during a crisis, he feels great that they were able to do something on a platform which is viewable to many people.

On the work front

Saif will next be seen in Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and the remake of 2017 Tamil hit Vikram Vedha reportedly alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actor also talked about his upcoming projects. He said that he feels like he has really climbed his way up and worked "very hard". He further added that he hopes that these things give him the result that "pushes him higher".

Also read: Saif Ali Khan To Be With Wife Kareena Until March; Will Film 'Adipurush' Post Her Delivery

Ever since the couple made the announcement, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been frequently treating her fans with snippets from her ‘pregnancy’ times. On December 14, 2020, Kareena shared a selfie picture flaunting her baby bump as she wore a light pink coloured sleeveless top. In her caption, she wrote, "Two of us on the sets of @pumaindia”.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins New Year Countdown With A Classy Celebration With Cousins

On December 25, 2020, Kareena shared an adorable picture with hubby Saif and their son Taimur Ali Khan The family can be seen celebrating Christmas together. In the picture, Kareena flaunted her baby bump as she wore lose off-shoulder black outfit. In her caption, Kareena wrote, “Someone loves turkey”.

Image Source: A still from Tandav

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Shares Adorable Throwback Picture With Kareena

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.