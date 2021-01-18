Mrunal Thakur Opts Out Of Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Doctor G Over Dates Issue?

Actress Mrunal Thakur who was earlier roped in opposite actor Ayushmann Khaurrana for the next film Doctor G seems to have opted out from the project. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actress is juggling with dates which she has committed for another project and hence she has backed off from the upcoming project.

Mrunal Thakur quits Doctor G?

A source close to the film told the entertainment portal that the makers were really excited to cast the two actors together as it was a fresh pair and they wanted to showcase their chemistry on the big screen. The source further said that Mrunal had given her dates last year for this film before the lockdown happened. Her character in the film is a strong one and the makers wanted her role to add more value to the film. But now, when the crew decided on the dates, owing to Ayushmann's schedule, Mrunal had to opt out since she has already committed the same dates to her other films like Pippa. After having a conversation with the makers, the two mutually decided to part ways and end their partnership, hence resulting in the actress opting out.

Earlier, the makers are scouting for another actress to star in the film. Meanwhile, Ayushmann plans to first shoot Anubhav Sinha's film but that's a quickie. They intend to wrap that film in about a month's time and then begin the shooting for the next Doctor G. Apart from this, while given a choice, between Doctor G and Pippa, the actress picked the latter as there have been advanced talks of a three-film deal with RSVP for her. Doctor G is one film that has been in the works since the lockdown began. The quirky social drama is believed to revolve around menstruation and sanitation. According to the entertainment portal, the film was initially titled Stree Rog Vibhaag. Earlier, there were rumors about casting Alaya F, but later Mrunal Thakur was in talks for the project.

