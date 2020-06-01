JD Majethia On Resuming Shooting, Says Responsibility Lies With Broadcasters & Producers

The Maharashtra government has granted permission to the entertainment industry to resume shootings in non-containment zones. However, this did come with a few restrictions, based on safety measures. The entertainment industry has gladly welcomed this move by the government and is delighted by it. JD Majethia, who is the chairman of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council, spoke to a new portal about this development.

JD Majethia on resuming shooting: The responsibility lies with broadcasters & producers

JD Majethia mentioned that the responsibility of this lies with the broadcasters and the producers. The chairman hopes that the permissions are not taken lightly and all the rules are followed. JD Majethia mentioned that he, along with several others, is just discussing ways to rise above the challenges that lie ahead of them. He also said that they are working on a sustainable plan of action so that everyone can begin with their shooting. The chairman thanked the Maharashtra government for their support and allowing them to resume work.

JD Majethia also mentioned that they will focus on the guidelines proposed by the government and thus will prepare a format that abides by those rules. Majethia also stated that for shooting in Mumbai, they will need to take permission from the MD of Film City. He also said that if anyone wants to shoot beyond Dahisar, then the company will have to take permission from the District Collector of the place. JD continued by saying that they will refrain from outdoor shoots as of now and wait till an application is passed. He further mentioned that the responsibility of this application lies with the broadcasters for television shoots and the producers for film shoots. In conclusion, JD Majethia said that as for the OTT platform shoots, the producers as well need to file for a similar application.

JD Majethia thanked the Maharashtra CM personally through a tweet upon the news of shoots being allowed to resume. The Chairman wrote that shoots will begin even before they expected and for that, he is thankful to the government. JD also added that the industry cannot thank the CM enough for such a move. In conclusion, JD Majethia assured fans that fresh content is on its way and the wait for it is finally going to end.

We met the CM Shri @uddhavthackeray ji last week. He promised to do his best for the entertainment industry. And here we are . Shootings set to restart, even before we imagined.

The industy can not thank you enough, Sir. The wait for fresh content is about to end. 🙏 — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 31, 2020

